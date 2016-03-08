AC Milan after Villareal wide man



Sky Sport reports that Milan have offered Carlos Bacca plus €18 million to Villarreal for their striker Samu Castillejo but the Spanish side prefers €25m without the Colombian striker.



The 23-year-old plays on the right side of a front trident and has scored six goals and eight assists for Villareal last season.



The AC Milan revolution is now in full swing as Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are in charge of the transfer window. Leonardo's first move as a Milan director was a brilliant one as he got a world class striker in Gonzalo Higuain (something the Rossoneri have been missing for five years now) and Mattia Caldara in exchange for Leo Bonucci and money. Most recently the have also added Chelsea's Bakayoko to the roaster on loan. With Higuain aboard, Milan can surely hope to qualify for the UEFA Champions League but Leonardo knows that he will also have to improve his midfield in the coming days.



According to Gianluca Di Marzio Castillejo is the next target for the Rossoneri.

