AC Milan agree deal with Empoli for Bennacer

Serie A giants AC Milan have now agreed a deal to sign Empoli midfielder Ismael Bennacer.Bennacer has been linked with a host of clubs including Fiorentina and Napoli, but the rossoneri have now seemed to struck a decisive blow in the chase for the Algerian.Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that a deal has been agreed with Empoli and Milan will pay 16 million euros plus add-ons of 1 million euros for the midfielder.The former Arsenal player is ready to sign a five-year deal and he is very enthusiastic about playing at the San Siro next season. The agreement was reached after a meeting involving the two clubs earlier today and this is now expected to be Milan's third signing of the summer.This season, he made 37 appearances for the club, assisting five times.