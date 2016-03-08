AC Milan already preparing Rabiot operation
24 August at 13:55Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly already pressing to sign Adrien Rabiot as soon as his Paris Saint-Germain contract ends next summer.
Rabiot has been linked with a move to a host of clubs across Europe this summer, with the player unwilling to extend his deal at the French giants. He has become an important player at the club over the past few seasons and has impressed last season for the Parisiens as well.
Italian outlet Sportmediaset state that Milan are already planning their operation for Rabiot and are expected to move for him next summer.
Leonardo has previously worked with the French midfielder during his stint at Paris Saint-Germain not long ago. In fact, Leonardo is the man who is give credit for handing Rabiot his PSG debut.
Rabiot's contract expires at the end of the ongoing season and Milan will look to sign him on a free transfer next summer. The likes of Juventus and Barcelona have also been linked with the midfielder.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments