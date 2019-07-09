AC Milan, Ambrosini in LA with Ibrahimovic: 'God exists' - photo

Massimo Ambrosini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic reunited: after having been team-mates at Milan, the former AC Milan midfielder posted a photo on social media with the striker.The two were at a Steak House in Los Angeles, enjoying dinner together, most likely talking about old times. Between 2010-2012, the two played together for Milan, winning the 18th Scudetto after a splendid first season for the Swede.As a caption to the image, Ambrosini wrote 'God exists', referring to Ibrahimovic's habit of calling himself the God.