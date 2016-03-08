AC Milan and Atalanta target Muriel out for two months: what changes?

Luis Muriel's Copa America ended more or less before it began. Just 14 minutes into last night's clash between Colombia and Argentina, the striker was taken off with an injury.
 
According to reports, he's sustained an injury to the ligament in his left knee, keeping him out for at least two months. With that said, his situation on the market could also change.
 
Atalanta and AC Milan have recently shown their interest, but now that could change given that Muriel needs to rest for two months. Meanwhile, it doesn't look like Fiorentina will redeem the player from Sevilla.
 

