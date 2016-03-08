AC Milan and Champions League: analyzing the Rossoneri's remaining games

From now until the season's end, there are four games still to play: two at home, and two away from home for the Rossoneri. On paper, their schedule is very favourable, and it is certainly easier than most of their competitors. Down below is a look at all four games, with a rating from 1-5 where 5 is very difficult.

Bologna (H) - 2.5/5

Normally, this would be an easy win for Gattuso's men. However, considering how they've played this last few weeks, no game is easy anymore. Bologna haven't lost in their last three games, winning two of them by three goals. With that said, they could prove difficult, and the first leg between the two ended 0-0.

Fiorentina (A) - 3/5

Even though their form recently has been terrible, Milan will have to look out for Montella's men, especially since it's played away from home. In the first leg, La Viola grabbed their first away win of the season, beating the Rossoneri at San Siro. Therefore, they have caused Milan trouble before.

Frosinone (H) - 2/5



​Despite the Rossoneri's form, which hopefully will have improved by this point, this game shouldn't be a problem. Frosinone have not yet been confirmed for relegation, but it's definitely close. This could deflate the team for the final games, but it could also give them energy as a lot of pressure will be gone. In any case, it should be an easy win for Milan.

SPAL (A) - 3/5

The team of upsets. Playing away from home against SPAL has proven to be a challenge for many of the big teams this season. In fact, the likes of Juventus, Lazio and Roma all lost their away games at the Stadio Paolo Mazza. The team is also secure from relegation, meaning they have nothing to lose.

AC Milan and Gattuso are experiencing a poor run of form, losing their spot in the top four after the 2-0 loss against Torino. However, they are still within reach of the Champions League, though they will need to improve their game a lot.