AC Milan and Inter confirm: 'We will build a new stadium'
24 June at 13:00Inter and Milan are moving towards the construction of a new stadium, which will be shared by both clubs. This was confirmed by AC Milan president Scaroni and Inter director Antonelli this morning.
"We will build a new San Siro next to the old one, in the same area. The stadium will be demolished and in its place, there will be new constructions," Scaroni explained. "If we will build it together? Absolutely," Antonello added.
Therefore, a definitive answer to the stadium issue has arrived, despite the Milan mayor's wish to renovate the existing stadium. San Siro will continue to host the games until the new arena is ready, with the construction time expected to be around three years.
Therefore, a definitive answer to the stadium issue has arrived, despite the Milan mayor's wish to renovate the existing stadium. San Siro will continue to host the games until the new arena is ready, with the construction time expected to be around three years.
In the coming weeks, an official announcement may arrive, though it's now certain that San Siro won't be Inter and Milan's arena forever.
Go to comments