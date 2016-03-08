AC Milan and Inter confirm: 'We will build a new stadium'



Therefore, a definitive answer to the stadium issue has arrived, despite the Milan mayor's wish to renovate the existing stadium. San Siro will continue to host the games until the new arena is ready, with the construction time expected to be around three years.

"We will build a new San Siro next to the old one, in the same area. The stadium will be demolished and in its place, there will be new constructions," Scaroni explained. "If we will build it together? Absolutely," Antonello added.