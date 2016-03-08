AC Milan and Inter delay stadium presentation - photos of the designs
22 September at 20:15As revealed by today's edition of Corriere Della Sera (via MilanNews.it), AC Milan and Inter have decided to delay the presentation of their new stadium project by one week. The event was initially scheduled for next week, but due to other commitments, they had to reschedule.
With that said, the project is moving ahead full steam, and there are no complications related to the matter. The main reason behind the decision, the newspaper continues, was the mid-week games that will be played next week.
Even though the event has been delayed, photos of the two designs from Populous and Progetto CMR have leaked on Twitter, though it remains to be seen if they are the real deal. Take a look at the designs below.
I 2 progetti in corsa per il nuovo stadio (CorSport)— Daniele Mari (@marifcinter) September 20, 2019
FOTO 1 - Manica-Cmr (ovale con due anelli incrociati, strutture esterne ai margini di un parco)
FOTO 2 - Populous (parallelepipedo, rivestito di vetro, con due torri erette a forma di piramide tronca per servizi e strutture) pic.twitter.com/oJkPQTwtcC
