AC Milan and Inter given hope as Bayern CEO admits star 'isn't satisfied'
13 October at 23:15Bayern and Thomas Muller seem increasingly distant. In the past few days, there have been reports from both Bild and Kicker in Germany, who talked about the strong "stomach ache" of the German attacker, who asked to be sold from the Bavarian club given the lack of space he has been given.
However, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, CEO of Bayern Munich, does not want to hear anything about the players' departure. But he did confirm that the player is not currently happy at the Allianz Arena in an interview with Welt Am Sonntag (via Calciomercato.com).
"Thomas is and will continue to be an important part of our club. I cannot imagine, for the moment, his departure in January. He had a face-to-face with Niko Kovac but if Thomas was satisfied to sit on the bench, he would be in the wrong club. This is the reaction we want. He faces all the challenges in an exemplary way," he said.
For this reason, Inter Milan and AC Milan have set their sights on the striker, whose contract with Bayern expires in 2021 but he is willing to reduce his salary to start a new adventure. Rummenigge's words leave hope to the leaders of the two Milanese clubs, looking for experienced players to put at the disposal of Conte and Pioli.
