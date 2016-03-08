AC Milan and Inter going forward with the 'New San Siro' project: the situation
17 April at 14:00Despite the suspension of Serie A, AC Milan and Inter Milan are moving forward with regards to the construction project for the new stadium. Both clubs consider it a cornerstone for their future growth.
As reported by Corriere della Sera (via milanlive.it), yesterday there was a teleconference between Paolo Scaroni (Milan), Alessandro Antonello (Inter) and the councillors Pierfrancesco Maran, Roberto Guainieri and Roberto Tasca. Next week there will be another round of discussion on issues on which the parties do not yet have a final agreement.
The first problem is the functionalization of the current San Siro stadium. The municipality of Milano immediately said it was against the demolition of the historic stadium and asked the clubs to evaluate the possibility of converting it to other functions.
Milan and Inter have accepted the request and are exploring all the possibilities for everything to be economically sustainable. Ideas have been put on the table and an agreement should be reached soon on this topic.
But the issue concerning the overall volumes of the project is more of a problem. In fact, both clubs want to build a multifunctional district with entertainment activities, restaurants, hotels and a shopping centre next to the new stadium. The municipality does not want to go beyond the limits set by the Territorial Government Plan, while the clubs are pushing to go beyond the TGP.
Both the Elliott Management Corporation and the Suning Group have confirmed the willingness to invest 1 billion euros in the stadium project and the municipal administration will have to evaluate well what is convenient for the city of Milano.
The opening of the construction sites would allow the employment of 5 thousand people in three years. The clubs also rely heavily on this, considering the strategic work for the future of the Lombard capital. The investment is an important one and, considering also the economic problems generated by the Coronavirus outbreak, it will be difficult to say no.
Go to comments