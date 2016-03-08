AC Milan and Inter moving forward with the stadium project
18 September at 13:15AC Milan and Inter have very clear ideas on the stadium issue: the only solution considered by the two clubs is, in fact, the construction of a new stadium in the San Siro area. For the two clubs, therefore, there are no options despite all the possible scenarios.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via MilanNews.it), which cites Inter's Antonello, the idea to renovate the San Siro was definitely on the table but after a closer look, it was deemed that the renovation would be very complicated. Furthermore, the would not be able to achieve all their goals.
Therefore, they oped for a different solution. Today, the report continues, there will be a meeting between Scaroni (AC Milan), Antonelli and the city council to give further clarification about the project that the presented back in June.
On Tuesday next week, the presentation of the two companies, namely US giant Populous and the Italian-American Progetto CMR, will present their respective design for the new stadium.
