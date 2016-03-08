AC Milan and Inter reach agreement: San Siro set for demolition
26 March at 11:30More likely than lights there will soon be bulldozers at the San Siro. There is no need to jump to conclusions, as the fate of the Giuseppe Meazza is in the hands of the municipality of Milan but the demolition is becoming more and more likely with each passing day, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.
Inter Milan and AC Milan now converge on a shared project for the new stadium to be presented at Palazzo San Marino: it involves the construction of a new structure in the current area occupied by parking lots. This has been Milan's idea for some time and now Inter also seems convinced to abandon any project to restructure the current stadium.
The clubs had to present a plan to the municipality by the end of April but they could do it already next week. The Sala administration preferred restructuring the San Siro but without closing on the alternative. Inter director revealed yesterday: "Inter and Milan are proceeding together. We still have work to do but there is still time."
