AC Milan and Inter threaten to move new stadium in talks with the council
13 September at 10:30AC Milan and Inter continue to hold their ground in the new stadium issue in Milan. As reported by Corriere Della Sera, we are currently seeing a tug-of-war between the clubs and the city council.
Yesterday, the report claims, there was a meeting between the Rossoneri president Scaroni, the Nerazzurri's Antonello and the representatives from the city council, but there is some distance between the parties and rumours suggest that it is getting heated.
The newspaper continues to state that there will be more meetings to try and reduce the gap between the parties, although it won't be easy. One suggestion from the city council was to build a new stadium without demolishing San Siro, which both Inter and Milan rejected.
In fact, the two directors even threatened to move their project elsewhere, namely the Sesto area. It's certainly an ambitious project, but one that could do good things for the city and especially for the two clubs.
Go to comments