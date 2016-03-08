AC Milan and Juve to battle out for Roma jewel

Luca Pellegrini spent a part of last season on loan at Cagliari from Roma. Born in 1999, the player is currently playing for Italy at the U20 World Cup where, besides his usual position on the flank of the defence, he is also used as a midfielder.



Pellegrini's qualities are appreciated a lot by AC Milan and in the last couple of hours, the Rossoneri have asked for information about the youngster, with talks potentially deepening in the coming days with the Giallorossi, according to Sportitalia.



Besides the Milanese side, Serie A champions Juventus also like the player. As a result of this interest, Roma may decide to armour their jewel with a new contract and perhaps an improved salary.