AC Milan and Lazio target close to Zenit move – the details
13 July at 19:45According to reports in the Italian media, former Fiorentina captain Milan Badelj, who was a target of Lazio and AC Milan, is nearing a move to Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg.
Badelj’s contract with Fiorentina ran out at the end of June and the Croatian signified his intentions to leave the club. Lazio and Milan were at one point thought to be battling it out for his signature yet it now appears as though his future is not in Serie A.
Zenit are looking for ways to bolster their side and signing Badelj on a free would be a quality coup. Badelj is currently in Russia with the Croatian national team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with he and his compatriots knocking out England in the semi-final to qualify for the final; where they will do battle with France.
