AC Milan and Liverpool are interested in signing Bundesliga star Julian Brandt. The Germany ace has just extended his contract with Bayer Leverkusen but his permanence in the Bundesliga may not be long term.The rossoneri director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli confirmed yesterday that the club will sign a new attacking winger in the summer and Brandt is one of those players that Mirabelli has been monitoring during the last couple of months.AC Milan have already signed the likes of Pepe Reina and Milan Strinic and are in talks to sign Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United.Liverpool are also due to sign a new attacking winger in the summer and the Reds may have more chances to match the player’s price-tag than AC Milan. The rossoneri are also due to sign a new midfielder and a centre forward but are waiting to know the punishments of Uefa for breach of financial fair play.