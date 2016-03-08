AC Milan and Liverpool on alert as Lyon president opens door to Fekit exit

fekir, lione, allenamento, perplesso, 2018/19
27 June at 21:10
Jean Michel Aulas has spoken with RMC about the future of Nabil Fekir, a transfer target of AC Milan and Liverpool: "We are proud to have a World champion in our team. He has a release clause and his contract expires in one year".

"One year ago his price-tag was € 60 million and this season the price can't be the same. We are talking with other clubs but I won't reveal the details. We are speaking with people who are not in a hurry to close the deal because they want to do things properly. We don't need the money and if we don't receive the right offer we can retain him".

Fekir, 25, managed 12 goals and 9 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions with the Ligue 1 giants in the 2018/19 campaign. AC Milan are interested in signing him and according to reports in Italy, Suso can be included in a player-plus-cash swap deal.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.