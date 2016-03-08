AC Milan and Liverpool on alert as Lyon president opens door to Fekit exit
27 June at 21:10Jean Michel Aulas has spoken with RMC about the future of Nabil Fekir, a transfer target of AC Milan and Liverpool: "We are proud to have a World champion in our team. He has a release clause and his contract expires in one year".
"One year ago his price-tag was € 60 million and this season the price can't be the same. We are talking with other clubs but I won't reveal the details. We are speaking with people who are not in a hurry to close the deal because they want to do things properly. We don't need the money and if we don't receive the right offer we can retain him".
Fekir, 25, managed 12 goals and 9 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions with the Ligue 1 giants in the 2018/19 campaign. AC Milan are interested in signing him and according to reports in Italy, Suso can be included in a player-plus-cash swap deal.
