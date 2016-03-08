Ac Milan and Liverpool starlets compete for U-21 Kopa trophy
08 October at 19:20As the nominees for Ballon d'or have been revealed, the nominees for the brand new Kopa trophy (handed to the best U-21 in the world) were also revealed. Other than Kylian Mbappé, nine other players made the shortlist per France Football: Houssem Aouar, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Patrick Cutrone, Gigio Donnarumma, Ritsu Doan, Amadou Haidara, Justin Kluivert, Christian Pulisic and Rodrygo. You can view the original tweet on the matter bellow in our gallery section right here right now on Calciomercato.com.
