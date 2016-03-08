AC Milan and Man Utd dealt blow as Man City determined to close deal for Bruno Fernandes
30 April at 18:00Bruno Fernandes is having a great season for Sporting, scoring 28 goals and assisting another 16 across all competitions for the Portuguese club.
His positive performances have attracted interest from various top clubs across Europe, including AC Milan and Manchester United but it seems that Manchester City are ready to make a decisive move for the midfielder.
As reported by A Bola, the Citizens have already proposed a formal offer to Sporting and in the face of huge competition for the player, City representatives are ready to meet Sporting directors in Manchester.
According to the Portuguese paper, Sporting's sporting director Hugo Viana will travel to the English city. The trip is expected to take place in the next couple of hours, with Pep Guardiola's club looking to beat the competition for the former Sampdoria man.
Fernandes has a 100 million euros release clause set in his contract but it is expected that Sporting will accept less, given the financial difficulties of the club.
