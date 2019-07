AC Milan and Raiola informed: Donnarumma has decided his future

​Italian Serie A giants AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined the club for a pre-season and went through initial physical tests on Friday.After missing out on a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, it was believed that the Milan-based club would have to sell a number of players in order to balance their books and on the top of the list was goalkeeper Donnarumma.However, as per the new developments , the Italy international has informed the club his desire to stay with the Rossoneri for the next season.It was believed that Milan were ready to cash in on the 20-year-old and expected a sum of €50 million but with the player wanting to stay at the club, the Serie A giants might change their stance, also because of the agreement with UEFA.There was an offer for Donnarumma from the Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) who offered €20 million plus goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, but that offer was turned down by Milan.