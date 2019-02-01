AC Milan and Raiola informed: Donnarumma has decided his future

07 July at 11:17
​Italian Serie A giants AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined the club for a pre-season and went through initial physical tests on Friday.

After missing out on a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, it was believed that the Milan-based club would have to sell a number of players in order to balance their books and on the top of the list was goalkeeper Donnarumma.

However, as per the new developments, the Italy international has informed the club his desire to stay with the Rossoneri for the next season.

It was believed that Milan were ready to cash in on the 20-year-old and expected a sum of €50 million but with the player wanting to stay at the club, the Serie A giants might change their stance, also because of the agreement with UEFA.

There was an offer for Donnarumma from the Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) who offered €20 million plus goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, but that offer was turned down by Milan.

