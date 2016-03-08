AC Milan and Roma studying Andre Silva-Schick swap

Marco Giampaolo is getting closer to the Milan bench. His arrival will not only revolutionize their style of play, but it could also lead to some unexpected signings to satisfy the current Sampdoria manager.

The likes of Andersen, Praet and Ronaldo Viera have been linked with a transfer to the San Siro, leaving Sampdoria after a good season with the club. However, it doesn't end there.

As reported by La Repubblica, the Rossoneri are planning to include the Portuguese André Silva, who will return from his loan at Sevilla, in a deal for another striker. For now, the hottest name seems to be Patrick Schick, who had his breakthrough under Giampolo's management at Sampdoria.

It seems that the clubs could agree on a loan swap for starters, which then could result in permanent moves for both players. In any case, a win-win situation for both clubs, given the potential of the two.

