AC Milan and the Saelemaekers dilemma: risk of 'wasting' €3m
29 March at 20:00
Alexis Saelemaekers arrived at AC Milan almost by surprise to replace Suso, at least numerically, in the last days of the January window. The Belgian starlet has been studied by Rossoneri scouts for quite some time, resulting in the move to the San Siro side.
To convince Anderlecht to let go of the promising player, Milan offered a figure close to €3m for the loan, while it will take an additional €4m to sign him permanently this summer, per what Calciomercato.com have learned. Saelemaekers, meanwhile, got a salary of less than €1m per year.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Rossoneri have had little time to put the Belgian youngster to the test. In fact, he has just collected 32 minutes for the club in three appearances. Therefore, it's hard for Milan to make a well-educated decision on the matter.
A real puzzle for the Elliott fund which will have to evaluate whether to focus on Saelemaekers or see the investment of €3m go to waste. Then again, his profile fits the Rossoneri's new project, led by CEO Ivan Gazidis.
