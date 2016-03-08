This includes a fantastic brace against Real Madrid, which saw Sevilla end the game on top with a three-goal lead. This sparked a discussion on social media as many Milan fans believed he wasn't given a fair shot at the San Siro, though new reports have revealed the importance of his departure.

In fact, as written by today's reports, the decision to loan out Silva with an option to buy (at €35m) was born once Milan advanced in their pursuit of Higuain. For Leonardo, the Rossoneri's sporting director, Silva's departure was a must in order to sign Higuain, due to numerical and economic issues.

This summer, Milan decided to let go of their Portuguese starlet Andre Silva, after a rather poor first season with the Rossoneri. However, on loan at Sevilla, the striker has certainly made a name for himself, scoring six goals in six games.