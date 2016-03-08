AC Milan, Andre Silva is in Monte Carlo: the latest

22 July at 16:40
André Silva's farewell to Milan is now just one step away. Yesterday evening, Italian time, the Portuguese striker greeted his teammates in Boston, in the United States, where the Rossoneri will feature in the International Champions Cup.
 
As learned by Calciomercato.com, Andre Silva, left straight for Monte Carlo after his arrival in Milan to complete his transfer to the French side. This morning, he arrived, and in the coming hours he will undergo his medical before signing the contract.
 
With that said, only a few steps remain until he's officially a Monaco player, replacing the want-away Colombian Radamel Falcao. Andre Silva has already reached an agreement with the club through his agent Jorge Mendes.
 
As for Milan, an agreement was struck at around €30m, which will allow the Rossoneri to make a capital gain of around €9m. Furthermore, it will be of big help for the San Siro side during the transfer market.

