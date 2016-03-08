AC Milan, Andre Silva: 'No one knows my future' - Video

Earlier this evening, the striker was intercepted by reporters after returning to Milan: "What do I expect from my future? No one knows". It is believed that the Rossoneri are looking to get €30m from his sale.

“Cosa mi aspetto dal mio futuro? Nessuno lo sa”: parole (poche) e sorrisi per #AndreSilva, tornato a Milano e in uscita dal #Milan su @SkySport e @DiMarzio #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/KSQtpL6Yhu — Marco Bovicelli (@MarcoBovicelli) July 31, 2019

Since his move to Monaco fell through, super-agent Jorge Mendes has been working hard to find Andre Silva a new club, as Milan are looking to offload the Portuguese striker in order to gather funds.