AC Milan, Andre Silva: 'No one knows my future' - Video

31 July at 22:00
Since his move to Monaco fell through, super-agent Jorge Mendes has been working hard to find Andre Silva a new club, as Milan are looking to offload the Portuguese striker in order to gather funds.
 
Earlier this evening, the striker was intercepted by reporters after returning to Milan: "What do I expect from my future? No one knows". It is believed that the Rossoneri are looking to get €30m from his sale.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.