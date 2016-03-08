AC Milan, Andre Silva's future lies in Spain: the details
13 August at 22:45Andre Silva will leave Milan and it's only a matter of days. A few weeks ago, Jorge Mendes had a meeting with Boban and Maldini, and at the end of the encounter, he promised to find his client a new destination.
According to the latest reports, Valencia is the new hypothesis. Rodrigo is on the verge of securing a move to Atletico Madrid, which would free up a spot at the Mestalla side. In fact, Jorge Mendes has a great relationship with the owner Peter Lim.
Andre Silva knows that he has no future at AC Milan. Therefore, he is pushing for a return to La Liga, where he is also courted by Espanyol. Meanwhile, rumours are also coming out of Portugal.
These seem to suggest that Sporting Lisbon are very interested, which is another club that has done a lot of business with Mendes. However, no confirmations on this have arrived yet, but it's certain that the striker will leave Milan.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments