AC Milan are serious about Real Madrid flop: agents at work

AC Milan are going through a rough period and are having great problems scoring goals, with the Rossoneri possessing one of the worst attacks in Serie A. For this reason, Maldini and Boban are in the hunt for an attacker, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic being on top of the preferences.



However, the Swedish superstar is taking his time, which is why the management of the club is thinking about alternatives. One of these is Luka Jovic, as reported by Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), with the Serbian talent being the new priority of the Rossoneri for the January transfer market.



Milan are reportedly in contact with Jovic's entourage, in particular with agent Fali Ramadani. The latter received a mandate to convince Real to let Jovic leave on loan to the San Siro.



The player only arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer but is struggling under Zinedine Zidane and has scored just one goal for the club across all competitions.



This is why Ramadani is pushing for a departure already in January and Milan would be an ideal landing place. He could easily get space for the Rossoneri, considering the disappointing season of Krzysztof Piatek so far.



Ramadani himself is also the agent of Ante Rebic, a footballer who is on his way out of Milan. The Croatian wants to return to Frankfurt by ending his loan prematurely. Thus, there could be a sort of in & out operation for Ramadani, who would take one of his clients away from Milanello and then insert another jewel of his Balkan stable.