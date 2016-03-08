Atalanta have only lost one of their last nine Serie A meetings against AC Milan (W4 D4).



Atalanta are unbeaten in their last four league matches against AC Milan at the San Siro, keeping a clean sheet each time.



AC Milan have conceded at least once in their last nine Serie A games: their last league clean sheet was back in April, against Napoli.



Atalanta have failed to score in their last two Serie A matches: the last time went three games without a goal was in November 2015.



All five of AC Milan’s Serie A goals this season have been from inside the box, from open play and scored with the players’ right foot.

AC Milan take on Atalanta at the San Siro with Gennaro Gattuso’s side aiming for their second win in Serie A this season.Follow the game on Calciomercato.com