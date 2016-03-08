AC Milan, Atalanta set sights on Caldara for January

As Simon Kjaer will leave Atalanta in January, the Bergamo side are looking for a new defender on the market. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, they have identified two players that could suit their needs, and both of them are connected with AC Milan.

The first is Mattia Caldara, who recently recovered from a very serious injury and thus hasn't had much playing time for Milan. The other is Jean-Clair Todibo, who plays for Barcelona, and the youngster is also one of the Rossoneri targets for January.