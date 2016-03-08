AC Milan back on Muriel as Giampaolo and Maldini like the player
13 June at 22:30Another day of meetings for AC Milan, one of them being between Paolo Maldini and the agent Alessandro Lucci. In fact, besides discussing the internal situations of Calabria and Suso, a potential signing was discussed.
As learned by Calciomercato.com, Luis Muriel's name came up during the meeting. The Colombian striker is liked by Maldini as well as the Rossoneri's new manager Giampaolo. However, for now, it was just a request for information.
