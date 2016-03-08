AC Milan background: Gazidis' position on Ibrahimovic and Modric
02 November at 10:15Define the agreement with UEFA, fix the budget, build the new stadium and build a young team: these are the four cardinal points that Elliott wants to reach before selling AC Milan. For this reason, it is no coincidence that the hedge fund has always denied any rumours about possible negotiations with other subjects, such as Arnault or Daniel Kretinsky.
However, the young team does not exclude some exceptions. According to Corriere della Sera (via Calciomercato.com), the Rossoneri CEO Ivan Gazidis approved of the move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic last January (when he preferred to remain at Los Angeles Galaxy) and then in the summer of the move for Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, who did not want to leave Real Madrid in the end.
However, going back to the giant Swede, there is still a chance to see him in Italy again. According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Bologna is ready to offer him a one and a year half contract until June 2021 with a total salary of 8 million euros net. Just as he had brought Drogba to Montreal Impact, Saputo wants to gift Ibrahimovic to Mihajlovic, who has already trained him at Inter when he was Mancini's assistant.
