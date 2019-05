AC Milan: Bakayoko drops hint about Chelsea return - watch

AC Milan loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko has shared a message on social media and, from his words, his return to Chelsea seems now more than likely: "Despite yesterday's win we couldn't reach a Champions League spot. This big disappointment doesn't cancel everything and I want to thank you"."Thank for your support which was nice and sincere even if the beginning of our relationship was complicated. Thanks for your love when I went through the most complicated moments of this season"."Thank for your support on social media and for making San Siro a unique stadium. These memories will forever be with me. See you soon. Forza Milan".