AC Milan: Bakayoko's future depends on Biglia
19 April at 10:00According to today's edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lucas Biglia's agent is soon going to meet the Rossoneri hierarchy to discuss his client's contract extension.
The destinny of Biglia, however, seemed linked with the future of Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Rossoneri want to sign the Frenchman on a permanent deal and they can activate a € 35 million option to buy.
AC Milan, however, can offer Biglia a new contract with a lower salary than his current € 3.5 million-a-year wages. The Argentinean is contracted with AC Milan until 2020 and the Rossoneri will soon take a decision on his future.
The priority remains to retain Bakayoko while, at the end of the season, both Riccardo Montolivo and Mauri will leave the club at the end of their contracts.
Meantime Bakayoko could rest in Parma tomorrow with Biglia set to replace him in the middle of the park. At the end of the season, it's possible that only one of them will remain at the San Siro.
