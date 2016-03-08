The French midfielder was a target of AC Milan and Juventus this summer, but since neither of them managed to strike a deal with the PSG management, an eventual move to Serie A was postponed until at least January.

However, despite this setback, PSG are not done in their pursuit of finding the midfielder a new club. Rabiot's contract expires next summer and the French side would like to cash in on the player now, rather than losing him for free next year.

Yesterday, Mundo Deprtivo claimed that Barcelona are preparing a €50m bid for Rabiot, but it seems the Catalonians could face competition from their main rivals. In fact, as stated by Spanish outlet Marca, PSG have offered the midfielder to Real Madrid.