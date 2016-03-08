AC Milan beat Man United and City competition to finalize deal for Sporting starlet

After moving forward in the negotiations in recent days, AC Milan and Sporting have reached a total agreement for Tiago Djalo, a youngster of great perspective born in 2000, who was also targeted by Lazio as well as Manchester United and City in the Premier League. The contract of the player was set to expire in June but Milan wanted the player immediately.



The player is expected in Milan on Monday for the signature of the agreement. The Portuguese club asked for and obtained a clause that will prevent Milan from selling Djalo to Porto and Benfica (Sporting's rivals). The Rossoneri, therefore, waiting for news on the Piatek front, have in the meantime finalized a deal for a talent with a great future.