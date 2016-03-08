AC Milan begin preliminary talks to sign Liverpool defender: the details
12 June at 12:05According to Sky Sport Italia, AC Milan have begun preliminary talks with the entourage of Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.
The Croat could leave the Reds in the summer and the Rossoneri are looking for at least one new defender to strengthen the team.
Lovren has just won the Champions League with the Premier League giants and the Rossoneri want to secure his services to replace Christian Zapata who is set to leave the club as a free agent and is in talks with Genoa and Flamengo.
Lovren is contracted with Liverpool until 2021. He has 18 appearances with the Reds this season. During his career he's played for Olympique Lyon, Dinamo Zagreb and Southampton.
AC Milan want to offer him a chance to play in Serie A for the first time in his career and contacts with the player's entourage have begun already.
Is he the right choice for AC Milan's defence?
