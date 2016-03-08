AC Milan, Bennacer arrives for his medical: the details

22 July at 16:00
​Third summer signings for AC Milan: after Krunic and Theo Hernandez, in fact, the Rossoneri are close to completing the transfer of Ismael Bennacer, who's currently undergoing his medical.

The agreement with Empoli has been in place for some time, but the closing of the deal was pushed back until after the end of the African Cup of Nations, for obvious reasons, as Bennacer won the final with Algeria.

The midfielder, awarded as the best player of the tournament, landed in Milan earlier this afternoon, before immediately making his way to La Madonnina Clinic for his medical examinations with the club. 

Bennacer, who will sign a five-year contract worth €1.5m tomorrow, joins the Rossoneri in a deal worth €16m plus €2m in bonuses. At the Madonnina, in addition to the Algerian, his father, mother and two brothers were also present.

