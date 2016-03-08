AC Milan, Bennacer: 'I should have used my right foot against Sassuolo!'

"The mistake against Sassuolo? I should have shot with my right foot, I made a big mistake. I didn't see the defender coming," he explained. The game ended 0-0 and the Rossoneri failed to extend their winning run to three games.

