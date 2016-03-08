AC Milan, Bertolacci: 'Gattuso wanted me to play, but the club...'

"Gattuso? I have a good relationship with him. We always talked to each other and he wanted me to play at AC Milan. My contract was due to expire, and it was more a choice of the club. I talked to Gattuso and understood that it wasn't his doing. I trained all year with a smile and I never got into trouble. However, it's a closed chapter for me," he concluded.

Andrea Bertolacci recently joined Sampdoria on a free transfer, and in an interview with Il Secolo XIX, the midfielder revealed an interesting story about his time at AC Milan and the lack of playing time during his last year there.