AC Milan, Bertolacci's agent visits Casa Milan: the situation
01 June at 20:30Alessandro Lucci, agent of Andrea Bertolacci, among others, went to Casa Milan.
As reported by Sky Sport, the midfielder of Genoa that is owned by Milan, will return to San Siro when his loan expires. Genoa want to keep the player for next season as well and the player himself wants to stay. In fact, the clubs will be working to find a solution.
