AC Milan, Biglia injured: Calhanoglu set to start as regista

Just two days before their season opener, AC Milan have been dealt a big blow. Lucas Biglia, who was set to start as the regista on Sunday evening, has sustained an injury.

During the pre-season, the Argentine midfielder has been one of the key players for Marco Giampaolo, starting all the games. After performing well, he managed to win over the manager who was set to bet on him this Sunday.

However, as reported by Sky Italia , an adductor problem is stopping him for the time being. The conditions will be evaluated tomorrow, but the feeling is that he won't be able to make it in time.

Therefore, Giampaolo is planning to field Calhanoglu in the regista role, as the Turk has played there a few times during the pre-season. Borini and Paqueta will play on the sides, while Suso will be the trequartista as expected.