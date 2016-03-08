AC Milan, Biglia out injured: the latest on his condition

The former Lazio man will have further tests next week to evaluate his injury, which is usually a sign that it's not a minor injury. Ante Rebic, meanwhile, continued his individual program during today's training session, which most likely means he will miss the game as well.

Lucas Biglia will miss AC Milan's clash against Sampdoria on Monday afternoon. As confirmed by our reporter Daniele Longo, the Argentine midfielder is suffering from a hamstring injury, and even though he wasn't supposed to start it means there will be no backup to Ismael Bennacer.