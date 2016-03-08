AC Milan, Biglia's injury struggles: how many games he has missed

Yet another injury for Lucas Biglia. Ever since he arrived from Lazio in the summer of 2017, the Argentine has struggled with various injuries, thus never really living up to his price tag at AC Milan (€20m). In fact, it hasn't been a good investment for the Rossoneri.

As Calciomercato.com highlights , the midfielder has missed 33% of Milan's games due to physical problems. This certainly speaks for itself. At the end of the season, Biglia is expected to leave the club as will expire and the Rossoneri have no intention of renewing it.