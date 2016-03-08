AC Milan, Biglia's vital role and the meeting with Pioli
11 October at 18:00As reported by today's edition of Corriere Della Sera (via PianetaMilan.it), having replaced Marco Giampaolo on the AC Milan bench, Stefano Pioli can rely on a few experienced players in the team to get going as fast as possible, making use of their help to implement the new ideas.
One of these players is Lucas Biglia, who many believed would be a bench player following Ismael Bennacer's arrival. However, the latter hasn't taken off just yet, giving the Argentine a chance to prove that he's still got what it takes.
On Tuesday afternoon, as stated by the newspaper, Pioli first gave a speech to the team before meeting individually with Biglia. The latter shared his analysis of the problems of Milan from a tactical and technical point of view, which Pioli listened to carefully.
Pioli, at least in the initial phase of his adventure at Milan, will entrust Biglia to run the show in the middle. However, pretty soon, Bennacer should get more playing time once again to prepare for the future.
