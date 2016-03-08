AC Milan, Biglia's vital role and the meeting with Pioli

One of these players is Lucas Biglia, who many believed would be a bench player following Ismael Bennacer's arrival. However, the latter hasn't taken off just yet, giving the Argentine a chance to prove that he's still got what it takes.

On Tuesday afternoon, as stated by the newspaper, Pioli first gave a speech to the team before meeting individually with Biglia. The latter shared his analysis of the problems of Milan from a tactical and technical point of view, which Pioli listened to carefully.

Pioli, at least in the initial phase of his adventure at Milan, will entrust Biglia to run the show in the middle. However, pretty soon, Bennacer should get more playing time once again to prepare for the future.