AC Milan, Biglia to miss "4 months" of action

Bad news for Rino Gattuso and for AC Milan as Lucas Biglia will miss a lot of time following his latest injury. The Argentine international picked up the calf injury during training as Milan communicated that he went under the knife to repair the damage. According to the latest reports, he will likely miss "4 months" of action. After closing a deal for Paqueta, will Milan invest on a new midfielder in January. Time will tell...



