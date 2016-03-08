AC Milan: blow for Rossoneri as Liverpool enter race for Dutch starlet

According to what has been reported by Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Liverpool have entered the race for PSV Eindhoven's Dutch starlet Steven Bergwijn. Bergwijn, 21, is a target of both AC Milan and Inter Milan and it was thought that AC Milan were leading the pack before Liverpool have now showed themselves as a potential suitor.



Liverpool would undoubtedly have the financial and pulling power ahead of the other clubs; being bigger in reputation, stature and in terms of current players.



