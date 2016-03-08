AC Milan: blow for Rossoneri as Liverpool enter race for Dutch starlet

24 January at 23:15
According to what has been reported by Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Liverpool have entered the race for PSV Eindhoven's Dutch starlet Steven Bergwijn. Bergwijn, 21, is a target of both AC Milan and Inter Milan and it was thought that AC Milan were leading the pack before Liverpool have now showed themselves as a potential suitor.

Liverpool would undoubtedly have the financial and pulling power ahead of the other clubs; being bigger in reputation, stature and in terms of current players. 

