AC Milan, Boban defends Rebic and plays down exit rumours

Zvonimir Boban, the chief football officer of Milan, spoke to Rai 1 of Ante Rebic, who arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt on a two-year loan this summer. However, the winger has struggled to establish himself in Italy, playing very little."What will happen? Technical choices. He's a very powerful player, very fast and he needs space. The switch from German to Italian football is big. Against Napoli, he got hurt and heroically stayed on the pitch."This is a different football, there is little space on the pitch and he suffers from this. However, he's working seriously. We hope to find him some space and that he can give us an important hand," Boban concluded.