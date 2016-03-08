AC Milan, Boban: 'Inter are favourites in the derby'
16 September at 23:00Less than a week to the derby, Milan are preparing for the challenge with the league leaders. As a guest at the presentation of the new book by Paolo Condò, the Rossoneri's Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban made some statements about the current situation (via calciomercato.com).
"We got the points. We had hoped to be ahead a bit more but it is a process. Inter will also improve over time, just like us. They are slight favourites over us, even if it is always open, 50-50 really," he stated.
After losing the first game against Udinese, Milan managed to collect all six points against Brescia and Hellas Verona, although it certainly wasn't pretty from the Rossoneri. In fact, they very much struggled to get the job done.
Therefore, heading into the derby, Inter are clear favourites as stated by Boban. That said, though, anything can happen in these types of games, so we will just have to wait and see until Saturday when the clash will take place.
