AC Milan, Boban's strong words a message to Giampaolo?
25 September at 12:43Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban’s strong words at FIFA Awards has been considered as a massage to head coach Marco Giampaolo.
The 50-year-old was quoted as saying at the awards as: “We are very disappointed because we have been defeated [in the Milan-derby]. But we hope we will do better. I am sure we will do everything we can because the team plays for fans. We know it is work in progress but it is better if we turn this around as soon possible.”
As per Tuttosport, those words have not gone down well at the San Siro where they are taken as a clear warning to manager Giampaolo.
The Milan-based club are currently placed outside the top 10 in the Serie A with just six points after first four matches.
