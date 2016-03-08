AC Milan, Boban: 'We better improve soon...'
24 September at 10:30The heavy defeat in the derby certainly changed the mood at AC Milan. The management isn't happy with the start of the seasons, as the Rossoneri have failed to impress, while grabbing just six points in four games.
Zvonimir Boban, Chief Football Officier of the club, spoke to reporters (via calciomercato.com) at the FIFA Best awards last night, declaring that they better improve as soon as possible, given that their goal is a top-four finish.
"Losing the derby? We are very disappointed because we have been defeated. However, it will get better, we hope, we will do everything. Work in progress: we should get better as soon as possible," he concluded.
This week will be crucial for the Rossoneri, as two games will be played. The first will be against Torino on Thursday evening, which could be a tough away game for Giampaolo's men. On Sunday, Fiorentina will visit the San Siro.
In other words, two chances for Milan to bounce back and really prove their worth. Should they fail to do so, then Giampaolo's future with the club would be in jeopardy, just six games in.
